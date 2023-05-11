ESPN ranks several Tigers among best 100 NFL draft picks

ESPN recently published an article ranking the best 100 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft (subscription required), and several Clemson draft selections made the list.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller put together his 100 favorite picks, with value, fit, need and trades involved all factoring into his ranking.

Trenton Simpson is the highest-ranked Clemson draft pick on Miller’s list, coming in at No. 23.

The Baltimore Ravens made a great value pick when they grabbed the former Tiger linebacker in the third round with the No. 86 overall pick.

“My pre-draft player comparison for Simpson was Patrick Queen,” Miller wrote. “Simpson will now be tasked with likely replacing Queen, who hits free agency after the 2023 season. Simpson was at his best playing weakside linebacker in 2021 and can excel in that role next to Roquan Smith in Baltimore.”

K.J. Henry is the next Tiger to appear on Miller’s list, checking in at No. 41.

The defensive end was taken by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round with the 137th overall selection.

“The Commanders have decisions to make on pass-rusher Chase Young after not picking up his fifth-year option,” Miller wrote. “Fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat is also set to hit free agency following the 2023 season, meaning Washington could need two new bookends on defense. For that reason alone, Henry was a smart pick. The Clemson standout has the first-step quickness and pass-rush tools to work his way into competition for one of those jobs in 2024.”

Along with Henry, two other Tigers were drafted in the fifth round — offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (Los Angeles Chargers, No. 156 overall pick) and tight end Davis Allen (Los Angeles Rams, No. 175 overall pick).

Allen and McFadden are both among Miller’s top 100 draft picks as well, ranking No. 63 and No. 85, respectively.

“The value of the Davis pick is very good and represents the Rams’ 2023 philosophy of “best player available” to rebuild a very bad roster,” Miller wrote. “Allen won’t replace Tyler Higbee this season, but he will push hard for reps in two-tight end sets.”

Added Miller of McFadden: “The right guard battle in training camp will be fun to watch for the Chargers after they added McFadden. A tackle in college, he will bump inside in the pros and has the power and leverage to be very effective as a run- and pass-game blocker. And depending on where 2022 surprise standout Jamaree Salyer lands on the depth chart, McFadden could be a Day 3 pick turned starter.”

Simpson, Henry, McFadden and Allen comprise four of Clemson six total selections over the three-day draft. The six selections in 2023 tied for the most in the ACC and tied for fifth among all programs.

Including the first-round selections of defensive end Myles Murphy (Cincinnati Bengals, 28th overall pick) and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (New Orleans Saints, 29th overall pick), Clemson’s six total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft tied for its third-most since the NFL adopted the seven-round format in 1994.

