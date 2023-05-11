Jackson Carman says former Clemson, new NFL teammate is 'the truth'

After being selected 28th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in this year’s draft, Myles Murphy is joining a few other former Clemson players on the Bengals’ roster, including offensive lineman Jackson Carman.

And Carman is certainly happy that he’ll get to play with Murphy again, this time in the NFL.

“Myles Murphy is the truth,” Carman said of the former Clemson star defensive end, via the Jungle Roar Bengals Pod. “I’m excited.”

Carman and Murphy were teammates at Clemson in 2020, Carman’s final season as a Tiger and Murphy’s first.

Carman — a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2021 who’s entering his third NFL season — recalled the practice battles he had in college as a junior against the then-freshman Murphy.

“Honestly how I felt when I was at Clemson, like at practice, he was the only one that would really give me any real work,” Carman said.

“He was a beast,” Carman added. “He was running down Travis Etienne on the flat and then coming back and trying to run through me. I’m throwing him to the side, and then all of a sudden the next week he’s coming back, he’s pushing me back a little more. Like, I’m excited for Myles.”

Carman and Murphy are two of the four former Tigers on the Bengals’ roster, along with defensive tackle D.J. Reader and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

