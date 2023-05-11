Tigers make the cut for highly touted O-line target

Clemson made the cut Thursday for a top offensive line prospect in the 2024 class.

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) four-star interior lineman William Satterwhite — who lists more than 30 total scholarship offers — announced a top nine via Twitter featuring Clemson along with Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Michigan State and Michigan.

Satterwhite is the No. 11 interior offensive lineman and No. 165 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as high as the No. 93 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 offensive guard in his class.

The 6-5, 300-pounder made his first visit to Clemson on April 12 and picked up an offer from the Tigers while on campus.

“It was really great,” Satterwhite said to The Clemson Insider regarding the visit. “You could really feel the family energy once you walked in the door and were greeted.”

Satterwhite detailed the offer that he received during a conversation with Dabo Swinney in his office. “Me and my mom got to sit down with Coach Swinney, and he said I check all his boxes off for a player, that coming down there was kind of the last box to check off and it showed that putting effort to come down on my own time really showed that I really cared about the program,” Satterwhite said. “So then he offered me there after we were talking. “It was very emotional for my mom, just hearing that from a coach. So, I was really excited when I got the offer.”

