Top recruits schedule official visits

Throughout the past week, a handful of highly rated recruits announced their plans to take official visits to Clemson during the first weekend of June, what will be a big official visit weekend for the Tigers.

Five-star Central (AL) wide receiver Cam Coleman headlined the group of announced visitors. He is ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit and No. 7 wide receiver in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

The official visit will mark just his second visit to Clemson. The Tigers offered Coleman after his first visit in March.

Tampa Catholic (FL) star TJ Moore will also take his second visit to Clemson. He is the No. 126 overall recruit and No. 21 wide receiver in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Moore took his first visit to Clemson in January, which is when the Tigers offered the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver.

Among the current Tiger commits who will join the two star receivers for an official visit are running back David Eziomume and kicker Nolan Hauser. Both guys have held strong in their commitment to the Tigers and have shown no signs of wavering from their pledge.

