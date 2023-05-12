Clemson draft picks sign with their NFL teams

A couple of former Clemson standouts have signed with the NFL teams that selected them in this year’s draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they have signed all eight of their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, including former Tiger defensive end Myles Murphy.

The 6-5, 270-pounder was taken in the first round (28th overall).

Murphy played in 38 career games with 27 starts in three seasons (2020-22) with the Tigers, totaling 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups. He was an All-ACC second-team selection in 2021 and a first-team all-conference honoree in 2022.

The Los Angeles Chargers also announced Friday that they have signed six 2023 NFL Draft picks to rookie contracts, including former Tiger offensive lineman Jordan McFadden. The 6-foot-2, 303-pounder was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of this year’s draft with the 156th overall pick. A three-year starter at tackle for the Tigers, and two-time All-ACC honoree, McFadden will move to the interior offensive line in the league. As a senior at Clemson in 2022, McFadden earned first-team All-ACC honors and became Clemson’s 10th all-time selection for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually recognizes the ACC’s top blocker. McFadden appeared in 56 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Clemson, starting each of his final 39 games for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain for 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021.

