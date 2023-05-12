Kirk Herbstreit shows gratitude to Swinney, Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Thursday, showing some love to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program.

Herbstreit, ESPN’s lead college football analyst, expressed gratitude to Swinney and the Tigers after Herbstreit’s son Tye graduated from Clemson on Thursday with a business degree.

Herbstreit thanked Swinney and his staff, adding that his son had “an incredible journey” as a member of Swinney’s program.

SO PROUD of our son @tye_herbstreit graduating today from ⁦@ClemsonUniv⁩ with a Business degree AND very grateful to Dabo and his staff for their time, passion, and wisdom they poured into Tye. He had an incredible journey being a part of @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/J1ulahzgAq — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 11, 2023

Clemson Football also showed some love via Twitter to Herbstreit, who has been to Death Valley plenty of times over the years to call games as a broadcaster.

We're always proud to host @KirkHerbstreit on a beautiful fall Saturday. We're overjoyed to see him here on a perfect spring Thursday to watch his son Tye graduate from Clemson. pic.twitter.com/y7BSi5doYw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 11, 2023

Tye played 44 career offensive snaps over 12 games from 2019-22 after joining the Tigers as a walk-on following his prep career at Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.). The wide receiver was a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21).