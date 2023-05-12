Kirk Herbstreit shows gratitude to Swinney, Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Thursday, showing some love to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program.
Herbstreit, ESPN’s lead college football analyst, expressed gratitude to Swinney and the Tigers after Herbstreit’s son Tye graduated from Clemson on Thursday with a business degree.
Herbstreit thanked Swinney and his staff, adding that his son had “an incredible journey” as a member of Swinney’s program.
SO PROUD of our son @tye_herbstreit graduating today from @ClemsonUniv with a Business degree AND very grateful to Dabo and his staff for their time, passion, and wisdom they poured into Tye. He had an incredible journey being a part of @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/J1ulahzgAq
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 11, 2023
Clemson Football also showed some love via Twitter to Herbstreit, who has been to Death Valley plenty of times over the years to call games as a broadcaster.
We're always proud to host @KirkHerbstreit on a beautiful fall Saturday.
We're overjoyed to see him here on a perfect spring Thursday to watch his son Tye graduate from Clemson. pic.twitter.com/y7BSi5doYw
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 11, 2023
Tye played 44 career offensive snaps over 12 games from 2019-22 after joining the Tigers as a walk-on following his prep career at Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.). The wide receiver was a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21).
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!