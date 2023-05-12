Sunshine State defensive end updates recruitment

The level of interest between Clemson and 2024 edge rusher Elias Williams is mutual.

However, the Tigers have yet to offer the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Hudson (FL) star defender, something Williams is undoubtedly thinking about.

“I want to put them higher up, but I don’t think I would be able to until I get an offer from them,” Williams said. “I know if I were to get an offer, they would definitely be really high up.”

Williams visited Clemson for the first time in April for the program’s spring game and spoke highly of his time in town. While a date has yet to be set in stone, Williams and his family are planning another visit for sometime in June.

“As of right now, just building up that relationship and bond with (defensive ends) Coach Lemanski Hall,” Williams said. “It’s been pretty good. I got to meet the entire coaching staff during the spring game.”

While no date was disclosed, Williams confirmed that Hall will make his way to Hudson to watch him take part in a spring practice.

As a junior, Williams racked up 51 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

