The Newcomer Files: Rob Billings

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

First up is Rob Billings

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Milton (Georgia) High

The skinny: Billings is bringing production as well as a nose for the ball with him from the prep ranks. A two-year starter at Milton, Billings finished his high school career with 170 tackles and nine interceptions in 38 games. He had 98 tackles and four picks during a senior season in which he also had 13 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a pair of blocked kicks.

Billings also brings size and range to the back end of Clemson’s defense with a frame that allows even more room to bulk up in the future. But he’s also joining one of the most crowded position rooms on the Tigers’ roster, one that possesses not only strength in numbers but also tons of proven experience. Clemson has its top four safeties from last season back in Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba, R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables. Behind them are a pair of second-year players in Kylon Griffin and Sherrod Covil Jr., who was part of the rotation last season as a true freshman.

Fellow 2023 signee Khalil Barnes made a case for early playing time with a strong spring as well. With so many players ahead of him on the depth chart and only so many reps to go around, it’s hard to envision next season not being one of redshirt development for Billings.