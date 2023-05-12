What They Are Saying: Tigers go extra in win over Heels

What They Are Saying: Tigers go extra in win over Heels

Uncategorized

What They Are Saying: Tigers go extra in win over Heels

By May 12, 2023 11:52 am

By |

Clemson had to go extra innings to get the win over North Carolina, but the Tigers fought till the end for the win.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitteer about the Tigers win in the ACC Softball Tournament.

Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20m

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After assessing the quarterback, running (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home