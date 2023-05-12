What They Are Saying: Tigers go extra in win over Heels

Clemson had to go extra innings to get the win over North Carolina, but the Tigers fought till the end for the win.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitteer about the Tigers win in the ACC Softball Tournament.

Found a way to win 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ln4cAQaH5Y — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 12, 2023

"Everything was working for me in the circle." Valerie Cagle after a 12-strikeout performance vs. UNC 🔥 @ClemsonSoftball pic.twitter.com/LruwdjL7Cs — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 12, 2023

a walk-off slide into home, nothing like it 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tGYsr62jy8 — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 12, 2023

𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦! 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗗! 𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗦!

𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗦!@clemsonsoftball | #ACCSB | @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/6kF8MrYKVO — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 12, 2023

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!! Ally Miklesh heads home on a passed ball to walk things off!!! Tigers win 2-1 in eight pic.twitter.com/9Siq2HOAIy — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 12, 2023

T8 | A DOUBLE PLAY ENDS THE INNING!! Cagle fields it, makes the throw to Logoleo at second who completes the play to May at first. Miklesh, Cagle and Jacobsen due up! pic.twitter.com/flXd5iXQ7G — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 12, 2023