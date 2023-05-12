Where one Tiger is ranked among top 10 defensive prospects for next year's draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, a national outlet took a look forward to next year’s draft and the top prospects in the 2024 class heading into the upcoming college football season.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso gave his top 10 defensive prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, ranking one Clemson player among them in Barrett Carter.

Trapasso ranked Carter at No. 7 on the list and had this to say about the star rising junior linebacker:

Carter was a five-star recruit and the No. 3 linebacker in the country in the high school class of 2021, per 247 Sports, and looked the part last season in the Clemson defense. He crowded the stat sheet with 73 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two picks, eight pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. Explosive but not out of control in space, Carter’s talent allows him to play comfortably in coverage and find the football frequently when he’s not assertively attacking downhill on an A-gap blitz or ranging toward the sideline on an outside run. He has the athletic chops and the advanced game to be the first true off-ball linebacker picked in the 2024 draft. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Carter’s linebacker mate, looks like someone who’ll be a high-caliber prospect too.

A versatile defender who has been called by Dabo Swinney as “one of the best pure football players I’ve had in 20 years,” Carter enters the 2023 season credited by the coaching staff with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 25 games (one start).

As a sophomore in 2022, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder earned All-America honors from Phil Steele while joining Butkus Award winners Nakobe Dean and Isaiah Simmons among recent Power Five players to post at least 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles in a single season.

