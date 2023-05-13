ESPN analyst weighs in on Klubnik's Heisman chances

An ESPN analyst recently weighed in on Cade Klubnik’s chances of winning the Heisman Trophy this season.

“Stanford” Steve Coughlin made an appearance on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain, giving his thoughts on Clemson’s QB1 being a 2023 Heisman candidate in new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense.

“This is the one thing I would think about for Clemson opponents – I don’t think you have seen the capability of this offense,” Coughlin said. “You got a new system coming in. Now you can’t use all your old blitzes and game tapes you used against the old system there. So, Cade probably has the biggest room to grow when you look at those guys and what he’s coming off of. So, he’s interesting for sure.”

However, Coughlin believes the problem with Klubnik and his Heisman candidacy is the presence of another star in running back Will Shipley, who should be a major part of Riley’s offense alongside Klubnik.

“How much shine is Shipley gonna get?” Coughlin said. “When it comes down to it with the stats, you’re going to have two guys there that are worthy. Like, I thought Shipley was a good value this past year, and obviously things don’t work out because of what happens at the quarterback situation. But now, I think Shipley’s a guy that you look at, and knowing how versatile he is.”

Coughlin added that Riley’s new offense is “the best-case scenario” for Clemson and will freshen things up for the Tigers.

“And like I said, with this new system, I think it’s the best-case scenario for Clemson, their coaching staff, their players, their fans,” he said. “It is fresh. Things I do feel like got stale.”

Coughlin thinks Wes Goodwin’s defense could benefit from a reinvigorated Clemson offense as well.

“Being an outsider and watching Clemson, plenty of things you look at,” he said. “Like, I thought their defensive line last year was going to be the best unit of any unit in college football. And the situation with (Bryan) Bresee, it didn’t gel, and I think a lot of that stems from the struggles on the offensive side where a lot more was asked of the defense. Go back to the great Clemson teams – that defense was great because the offense was taking care of business. When your offense isn’t taking care of business, your defense has to be that much better.”

