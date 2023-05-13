Nation’s top safety sets visit, updates recruitment

Five-star safety KJ Bolden has been one of Clemson’s biggest targets in the class of 2024 since last year.

The Tigers made the Buford (GA) star’s top-15 on New Year’s Day and hosted Bolden for a visit at the end of the month.

On Friday, Bolden told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers are one of his top-five schools at this point. Alongside Clemson, Bolden has is extremely high on Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

“I’m a priority on their boards,” Bolden said. “They like how I play and conduct myself off the field.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety has scheduled an official visit to Clemson during the first weekend of June. He has also scheduled visits to Georgia and Ohio State, while planning to visit Auburn and Alabama as well.

“Just want to get a feel for the coaches, more realistic depth charts and schemes,” Bolden said. “I also want to see the campuses again and share it with my family.”

Bolden named each program’s ability to make him a better man on and off the field as the thing he looks for most when choosing his collegiate home.