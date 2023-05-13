The Newcomer Files: Tyler Brown

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings. Next up is Tyler Brown.

Position: Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Greenville Senior High

The skinny: Brown is the third prospect from Greenville Senior High to ink with Clemson in the last two years, joining 2022 signees Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp. He was productive during his prep career, finishing with 148 catches for 2,501 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns. Brown’s athleticism was used in a variety of ways at Greenville, where he also took handoffs, played quarterback and lined up as a kick returner. He accumulated more than 3,000 all-purpose yards during his high school career.

Brown’s versatility could earn him some early playing time, particularly on special teams. Carving out significant offensive snaps this fall, though, may be tricky with the likes of Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Adam Randall, Antonio Williams and Cole Turner among others at or near the top of the depth chart heading into the summer. Fellow incoming freshman Noble Johnson is also trying to get in the mix and has a leg up after going through spring practice as an early enrollee.

Yet, outside of Collins, there aren’t a ton of proven commodities at a position that’s lost some significant pieces in recent years, and staying healthy has been an issue of late. Even if the plan starting out is to redshirt Brown, he will need to stay ready just in case.

