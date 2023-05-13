What They Are Saying: The Talk of Murphy at Rookie Minicamp

Myles Murphy is getting plenty of buzz in Cincinnati as he works out for the first time with the Bengals.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about Murphy at the minicamp.

More Myles Murphy working Friday at Bengals rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/caDXTCNQba — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 12, 2023

The question that stumped Myles Murphy during the interview process leading up to the draft.

Let’s say you walked into an interview and the first question your potential future employer asked you was this: pic.twitter.com/LJFUlDYDVx — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) May 12, 2023

First look at Myles Murphy. pic.twitter.com/gjUxZoo8d2 — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) May 12, 2023

Myles Murphy had the quote of the day at Bengals rookie minicamp. Murphy will obviously wear No. 99 this season. The No. 98 he wore at Clemson already belongs to D.J. Reader. "He said I could get the number for a price. I don't even want to know what that price is." 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/fi66AvfAo5 — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) May 12, 2023

Rookie minicamp featuring Myles Murphy pic.twitter.com/N9KAYNzMtg — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) May 12, 2023

Footage from #Bengals rookie minicamp is here!!! Check out clips of Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Chase Brown, Charlie Jones, Jordan Battle, Andrei Iosivas and MORE!https://t.co/vkWckrnpGY — All Bengals (@AllBengals) May 13, 2023

Bengals sign first-round pick Myles Murphy to rookie deal, per @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/LX1EFwjN5V pic.twitter.com/LJ1Ko4KUda — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 12, 2023

It didn’t take long for Myles Murphy to put on a show at Bengals rookie minicamp. https://t.co/XDAG78ryMx — The Bengals Wire (@TheBengalsWire) May 13, 2023

First-round pick Myles Murphy getting some work in. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/s2b5HN8tKM — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) May 12, 2023

#Bengals first-round pick Myles Murphy going through various drills during rookie mini-camp pic.twitter.com/i8NsQeDUUA — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) May 12, 2023

It’s just rookie minicamp. But Myles Murphy certainly looks the part pic.twitter.com/Fz8QknX27I — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) May 13, 2023

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

