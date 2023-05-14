Clemson learns softball regional destination

Sunday night Clemson learned where they will play in the NCAA Softball regional. For the second year in a row the Tigers will host a regional.

Clemson will face UNC Greensboro at Friday 3:00 PM in the first game.

Cal State Fullerton and Auburn are the other teams in the Clemson regional.

