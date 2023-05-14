Clemson Softball: Postseason Projection

With the NCAA Softball Championship field being announced at 7:00PM tonight, we take a final look at a projected field. Unfortunately in these projections, we do not have Clemson listed as a host as we suspect the Tigers will be either the first or second team left off the host line. To make matters worse, since the NCAA tries to keep teams within a certain distance to limit travel it seems that Clemson will be sent to an SEC school for their regional. Our final NCAA Regional Projections are below with record and RPI listed for each school:

Norman Regional Salt Lake City Regional
Oklahoma (51-1, #1) Utah (37-13, #19)
California (33-19-1, #29) Auburn (40-17, #23)
Missouri (34-24, #38) Grand Canyon (46-11, #63)
NC Central (19-33, #255) Northern Colorado (26-21, #211)
Los Angeles Regional Athens Regional
UCLA (52-5, #2) Georgia (39-13, #17)
San Diego State (35-15, #32) Virginia Tech (37-18, #24)
Mississippi State (28-25, #48) Liberty (38-20, #28)
Loyola Marymount (25-21, #88) UNC Greensboro (37-20, #90)
Tallahassee Regional Fayetteville Regional
Florida State (50-8, #3) Arkansas (38-17, #15)
Florida (36-20, #21) Central Arkansas (44-10, #16)
Central Florida (39-19, #43) Southern Illinois (36-18, #78)
Long Island (30-25, #177) Eastern Illinois (34-19, #199)
Knoxville Regional Lafayette Regional
Tennessee (44-8, #9) Louisiana (46-13, #11)
Indiana (42-16, #31) Baylor (39-16, #18)
Campbell (40-15, #60) Texas State (34-23-1, #40)
Northern Kentucky (23-29, #208) Seton Hall (41-15, #89)
Stanford Regional Seattle Regional
Stanford (40-13, #4) Washington (38-12, #13)
Ole Miss (30-26, #35) Minnesota (37-17, #26)
Long Beach State (31-21, #72) Boston U (51-7, #34)
Marist (29-28, #158) Harvard (29-25-1, #135)
Evanston Regional Tuscaloosa Regional
Northwestern (38-11, #6) Alabama (40-18, #12)
Kentucky (30-20-1, #27) Clemson (46-9, #14)
Louisville (35-18, #33) Middle Tennessee (39-18, #77)
Miami (OH) (37-18, #81) George Mason (35-22, #128)
Durham Regional Austin Regional
Duke (45-10, #7) Texas (42-13-1, #10)
South Carolina (37-20, #30) Texas A&M (33-19, #25)
Charlotte (32-21, #37) Cal State-Fullerton (33-19, #39)
UMBC (26-15, #141) Prairie View (27-18, #170)
Stillwater Regional Baton Rouge Regional
Oklahoma State (41-14, #5) LSU (40-15, #8)
Wichita State (43-10, #22) Oregon (35-15, #20)
Nebraska (34-20, #41) McNeese (44-14, #36)
Omaha (31-15, #99) Hofstra (29-25, #140)

 

