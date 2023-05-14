D.J. Reader ‘excited to go on this journey’ with fellow Clemson DL Myles Murphy

A Clemson product, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader loved seeing two Tiger D-linemen get taken in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft – Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, the latter of whom will now get to team up with Reader on the Bengals’ defensive front.

“Excited,” Reader said to reporters after the draft. “Another guy from D-Line U, we’re getting another guy up here. But it’s always good to see another guy from the school just go out there and progress and do good. Not only him, but to see another guy, Bryan Bresee, go in the first round, it’s good to have guys representing your alma mater like that.”

One pick before Bresee was drafted 29th overall by the New Orleans Saints, the Bengals selected Murphy with the 28th overall pick, and Reader reached out to Murphy with a message after he heard his name called by the Bengals.

“I talked to him, I texted him, just told him congratulations man and for him to enjoy it,” Reader said. “It’s something he’s been working towards his whole life and opportunity’s here now, and I’m excited to go on this journey with him and help start that journey, and hopefully he just takes it and runs with it as far as he can.”

Murphy played in 38 career games with 27 starts in three seasons (2020-22) at Clemson, totaling 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups. He was an All-ACC second-team selection in 2021 and a first-team all-conference honoree in 2022.

Reader has kept up with Murphy since he came to Clemson as a blue-chip prospect from Hillgrove High School in the Atlanta area, and Reader is well aware of the talent that helped the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Murphy become a first-round pick.

“I’ve been watching him since he got there,” Reader said. “He was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. So, I’m really into that. That’s something I watch, I kind of keep up with, the recruiting and stuff like that. So, he was a really big recruit. I remember when he got there. The kid’s fast. He’s big, he’s strong and he can play, and he’s right from down the road in Atlanta, so it was good just having him at Clemson. Just from people I know there, he’s a good kid, and just excited to get to work with him.”

Reader believes Murphy will be able to help Cincinnati’s defensive line beginning in 2023, and Reader hopes to help former Clemson defensive ends coach Marion Hobby – now the Bengals’ defensive line coach – get the most out of Murphy’s talent.

“He’s big, strong and fast, and we can always use that in the D-line, man,” Reader said. “He’s a savvy guy who he’s got some pass-rush moves, he’s got some juice, he can move around in the backfield. He’s not scared. Very confident player. You always need that, and just hopefully us and Hobby can bring out the best in him.”

A fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans (166th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Reader is entering his fourth season with the Bengals. Since signing with the Bengals before the 2020 campaign, the 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has posted 89 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 30 total games.

If Murphy asked Reader for a piece of advice this spring as a rookie in the league, what would Reader tell him?

“Just keep working, man,” he said. “This isn’t the time to let up and let your foot off the gas. Keep doing what’s gotten you here and just add a little bit more. You’re already immensely talented, you’re a freak athlete, you’re crazy. Just come in there and just keep working, man, don’t let anybody beat your confidence down. You go out there and you keep being that player you always have been, and things will take care of itself.”

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

