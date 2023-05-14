Post-spring inventory: Cornerback

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker and safety positions, cornerback is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed April 30. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Sheridan Jones, Nate Wiggins, Toriano Pride Jr., Jeadyn Lukus, Myles Oliver, Shelton Lewis

Who’s leaving?

Malcolm Greene

Who’s joining?

Avieon Terrell, Branden Strozier

Analysis

Clemson has its top two corners returning in Jones and Wiggins, who had a breakout season as a sophomore. Wiggins, who may be the team’s top draft prospect at the position heading into next season, led the team with 12 pass breakups a season ago. Meanwhile, Jones is a fifth-year veteran who’s played in 48 career games but will need to stay healthy in order to maximize his potential. He missed a few games last season as well as the spring recovering from injuries.

The Tigers’ experience at the position behind those two took a hit with Greene’s decision to transfer to Virginia, but it also appeared Greene had been passed on the depth chart by some of the young depth at the position. Pride and Lukus, a pair of former blue-chip recruits, got their feet wet as true freshmen last season and enter the summer as the top backups.

Oliver and Lewis, who impressed as an early enrollee, are freshmen who will need to be ready to contribute. There’s more help on the way in Strozier and Terrell, both of whom will join the mix this summer. Terrell, the younger brother of former Clemson standout and All Pro corner A.J. Terrell, brings a strong pedigree to the position.