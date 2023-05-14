Rittman, Logoleo, Jacobsen react to Clemson hosting

For the second year in a row Clemson will be hosting a softball regional at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers got the good news Sunday night.

Following the selection TCI caught up with head coach John Rittman, Alia Logoleo and Caroline Jacobsen.

