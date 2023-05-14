What They Are Saying: Bresee hits The Big Easy

New Orleans hasn’t been a great place for Clemson football, but Bryan Bresee hopes to change that as he starts his career with the New Orleans Saints.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about Bresee’s arrival in New Orleans.

In case anyone was wondering:

– 90: DT Bryan Bresee

– 14: QB Jake Haener

– 16: QB Harrison Frost

– 88: WR/KR Malik Flowers

– 15: WR Kawaan Baker

– 81: WR Sy Barnett

– 17: WR A.T. Perry

– 55: DE Isaiah Foskey

– 31: CB Jordan Howden#Saints https://t.co/1MCTErBvwu — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 12, 2023

Got our first look at the class of 2023 at the Saints Rookie Minicamp. Bryan Bresee definitely passes the eyeball test, Isaiah Foskey loves the Saints defensive style and Jake Haener has quick feet and great accuracy @wdsu pic.twitter.com/Hp226L300s — Kendall Duncan (@kendallduncanTV) May 14, 2023

Big first steps: Why it’s such a big deal that Saints first-rounder Bryan Bresee has hit the ground running. Plus health updates on Foster Moreau, Michael Thomas, Kendre Miller https://t.co/fBzy0lQFXM — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 14, 2023

Rookie defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey eagerly adapting to life as New Orleans Saints https://t.co/b1dJkAulnR — New Orleans Saints 2.0 (@SAINTSpeeps) May 14, 2023

#Saints rookie Bryan Bresee says that he feels great, best he’s felt this off-season. Has no lingering issues with past injuries and is firing in all cylinders throughout camp with no limitations. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 13, 2023

Isaiah Foskey (55) and Bryan Bresee (90) pic.twitter.com/KprGXm7O4L — NOF (@nofnetwork) May 13, 2023

Dennis Allen on Bryan Bresee: “He looks great … there’s an athletic quality to his game that we like inside at the defensive tackle position.” #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 13, 2023

Bryan Bresee (90) and the defensive line out at practice today. pic.twitter.com/V7bl27bkJv — Nick Underhill 🏈 (@nick_underhill) May 13, 2023

Bryan Bresee in Black & Gold ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DS2xQo7E2t — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) May 12, 2023

