Baseball

Amick named ACC Player of the Week

By May 15, 2023 2:08 pm

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Virginia’s Brian Edgington, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Amick was 11-for-20 (.550) with two homers, four doubles, nine RBIs, eight runs, a 1.050 slugging percentage and walk in four games on the week, all wins and all on the road, as the Tigers downed No. 8 Coastal Carolina and swept Virginia Tech in three games.

At Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, he was 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs, then he went 8-for-14 (.571) with four doubles, a homer, six RBIs and six runs in three games at Virginia Tech over the weekend. On the week, he had three three-hit games and a two-hit game, while he also had at least one extra-base hit, scored at least one run and had at least one RBI in all four games.

On the season, he is hitting .413 with 10 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 41 RBIs, 30 runs, a .770 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and two steals in 35 games (31 starts).

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

