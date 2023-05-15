Burnett Joins The Clemson Insider Staff

The Clemson Insider announced Monday the hiring of Cameron Burnett as a full time writer covering recruiting and the Clemson beat.

“I am happy to announce that Cameron is joining the staff at The Clemson Insider,” Owner/Publisher Robert MacRae said. “Cameron already has built a strong resume while working on his degree in Electronic Media/Broadcasting. He grew up in the heart of the ACC in a family that had had dividing loyalties to two conference rivals. With Cameron on board, along with Gavin [Oliver] and the addition of another new staff member DJ Cadden we will be able to take our recruiting coverage and coverage of the Clemson beat to a new level.”

As MacRae said, Burnett comes to TCI with a lot of experience covering App State Athletics and the NFL. At The Appalchian, he helped cover the beat on a daily basis, crafting recruiting and feature stories on athletes for online and print. He also works for CowboysWire.com, a USA TODAY affiliated website that covers the Dallas Cowboys and the non-stop spotlight that comes along with the organization.

“I can’t wait to get started with The Clemson Insider. I grew up in ACC country and the opportunity to cover it first hand is a dream come true” Burnett said. “I want to thank Robert for giving me this platform and I cannot wait to bring content to such a passionate audience and fanbase.”

Burnett, a Charlotte native, is a recent graduate of Appalachian State University, which has one of the top communication programs in the country.

