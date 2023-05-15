Cadden Joins Staff of The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider announced Monday the hiring of DJ Cadden as a fulltime writer covering recruiting and the Clemson beat.

“I am happy to announce that DJ is joining the staff at The Clemson Insider,” Owner/Publisher Robert MacRae said. “DJ grew up a Clemson fan and will bring a passion for the Tigers. With DJ on board, along with Gavin [Oliver] and the addition of another new staff member Cameron Burnett we will be able to take our recruiting coverage and coverage of the Clemson beat to a new level.”

As MacRae said, Cadden comes to TCI with a lot of experience covering Georgia Southern University Athletics. At The George-Anne, he virtually covered an entire Division I athletics program as a one-man show, while also helping out with general reporting. He has had work published on a handful of other sites, including Dawgs Daily and Pro Golf Now. In addition, Cadden founded and managed @CFBNut, a college football Instagram account with over 16,000 followers.

“I am super excited to be joining The Clemson Insider family. I am happy to get back to my roots and cover a team that holds such a special place in my heart,” Cadden said. “I wanted to thank Robert for taking a chance on a fresh college graduate like me and I’m more than ready to get things started on May 22.”

Cadden, an Augusta native, is a recent graduate of Georgia Southern University, which has produced a number of top journalists throughout the Southeast.

