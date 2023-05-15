Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 13

No. 16 Clemson (35-17, 17-10 ACC) took down #8 Coastal Carolina on the road in midweek action before sweeping a three-game series at Virginia Tech over the weekend. The Tigers host USC Upstate for the final midweek game of the regular-season on Tuesday before North Carolina comes to Doug Kingsmore for the regular-season series finale Thursday-Saturday.

Overall Record: 35-17 (17-10 ACC) Last Week: 4-0 (3-0 ACC) 5/10 Wednesday @ #8 Coastal Carolina W, 13-6 5/12 Friday @ Virginia Tech W, 15-4 5/13 Saturday @ Virginia Tech W, 9-8 5/14 Sunday @ Virginia Tech W, 9-6 Next Week: 5/16 Tuesday USC Upstate (34-18) 6:00PM 5/18 Thursday North Carolina (33-17, 14-11 ACC) 6:00PM 5/19 Friday North Carolina (33-17, 14-11 ACC) 6:00PM 5/20 Saturday North Carolina (33-17, 14-11 ACC) 1:00PM (ACCN) Records and rankings as of Monday, May 15th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Billy Amick

The sophomore infielder from Batesburg, SC earned his third hitter-of-the-week award after going 11-for-20 (.550) in four games last week. Amick had four doubles, two homers, one walk, eight runs, and nine RBI with a .571 on-base percentage and a team-high 1.050 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Jackson Lindley

The gradate righty from Anderson, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his two relief outings over the course of the week. Lindley tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits (.167 OBA) with no walks and two strikeouts while picking up a win on Friday night at Virginia Tech.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 46-24 last week while outhitting their opponents .363 (57 hits) to .293 (41 hits). On the week, Clemson had 11 doubles, seven homers, 23 walks, and three HBPs against 32 strikeouts while going 9-10 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.67 ERA, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 27.0 innings with 10 walks and three HBPs against 29 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .987 clip, committing two errors in 151 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes USC Upstate on Tuesday evening. Despite a 6-3 loss to the Spartans at Fluor Field back in February, the Tigers lead the all-time series 6-2 with a 5-1 mark at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson closes out the regular-season with North Carolina this weekend. The Tigers lead the all-time series 102-96-1 with a 50-32-1 edge in Clemson (42-18 at DKS). This is just the Tar Heels third trip to Clemson since the 2012 season with Clemson winning two of three games in 2015 and sweeping the three-game series in 2019.

