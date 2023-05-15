Clemson makes big jump in latest D1Baseball Rankings

Clemson wasn’t in the D1Baseball rankings a couple of weeks ago, but that changed after a sweep of Louisville, and the Tigers jumped into the top 25 last week at No. 16.

Clemson (35-17, 17-10 ACC) made another big move in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 7 in the latest D1Baseball rankings released Monday morning. Wake Forest remained at No. 1 this week.

The Tigers swept Virginia Tech in Blacksburg over the weekend after beating Coastal Carolina on the road Wednesday.