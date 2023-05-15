Clemson makes big jump in latest D1Baseball Rankings

Baseball

By May 15, 2023 11:28 am

Clemson wasn’t in the D1Baseball rankings a couple of weeks ago, but that changed after a sweep of Louisville, and the Tigers jumped into the top 25 last week at No. 16.

Clemson (35-17, 17-10 ACC) made another big move in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 7 in the latest D1Baseball rankings released Monday morning. Wake Forest remained at No. 1 this week.

The Tigers swept Virginia Tech in Blacksburg over the weekend after beating Coastal Carolina on the road Wednesday.

Clemson returns to action Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, hosting USC Upstate at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 Wake Forest 42-8 3-1 1
2 Arkansas 38-13 2-1 3
3 Stanford 34-14 3-1 4
4 Florida 40-12 3-0 7
5 LSU 39-12 2-2 2
6 West Virginia 39-13 3-1 12
7 Clemson 35-17 4-0 16
8 Coastal Carolina 33-17 3-1 8
9 Connecticut 38-12 3-1 9
10 Oregon State 36-15 3-1 15
11 Miami 34-17 3-1 11
12 Vanderbilt 35-16 1-3 5
13 South Carolina 37-14 1-3 6
14 Campbell 39-11 3-1 13
15 East Carolina 38-14 4-0 14
16 Duke 34-16 2-3 10
17 Dallas Baptist 40-12 4-0 18
18 Tennessee 35-17 3-1 23
19 Kentucky 35-15 2-2 17
20 Maryland 35-18 2-2 19
21 Virginia 41-11 4-0 21
22 Boston College 32-16 2-0 20
23 Southern Miss 35-15 3-0 25
24 Washington 32-14 4-0 NR
25 Oklahoma State 35-15 2-1 NR
Dropped Out
UTSA 36-15 0-3 22
Oregon 31-19 0-3 24

 

Home