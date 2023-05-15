Clemson makes big jump in latest D1Baseball Rankings

Clemson wasn’t in the D1Baseball rankings a couple of weeks ago, but that changed after a sweep of Louisville, and the Tigers jumped into the top 25 last week at No. 16.
Clemson (35-17, 17-10 ACC) made another big move in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 7 in the latest D1Baseball rankings released Monday morning. Wake Forest remained at No. 1 this week.
The Tigers swept Virginia Tech in Blacksburg over the weekend after beating Coastal Carolina on the road Wednesday.
Clemson returns to action Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, hosting USC Upstate at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall Record
|Record Last Week
|Previous Rank
|1
|Wake Forest
|42-8
|3-1
|1
|2
|Arkansas
|38-13
|2-1
|3
|3
|Stanford
|34-14
|3-1
|4
|4
|Florida
|40-12
|3-0
|7
|5
|LSU
|39-12
|2-2
|2
|6
|West Virginia
|39-13
|3-1
|12
|7
|Clemson
|35-17
|4-0
|16
|8
|Coastal Carolina
|33-17
|3-1
|8
|9
|Connecticut
|38-12
|3-1
|9
|10
|Oregon State
|36-15
|3-1
|15
|11
|Miami
|34-17
|3-1
|11
|12
|Vanderbilt
|35-16
|1-3
|5
|13
|South Carolina
|37-14
|1-3
|6
|14
|Campbell
|39-11
|3-1
|13
|15
|East Carolina
|38-14
|4-0
|14
|16
|Duke
|34-16
|2-3
|10
|17
|Dallas Baptist
|40-12
|4-0
|18
|18
|Tennessee
|35-17
|3-1
|23
|19
|Kentucky
|35-15
|2-2
|17
|20
|Maryland
|35-18
|2-2
|19
|21
|Virginia
|41-11
|4-0
|21
|22
|Boston College
|32-16
|2-0
|20
|23
|Southern Miss
|35-15
|3-0
|25
|24
|Washington
|32-14
|4-0
|NR
|25
|Oklahoma State
|35-15
|2-1
|NR
|Dropped Out
|UTSA
|36-15
|0-3
|22
|Oregon
|31-19
|0-3
|24