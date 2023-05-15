Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 13

No. 16 Clemson (46-9) split a pair of games in the ACC Softball Championship last week. This weekend the Tigers are back in McWhorter Stadium hosting a regional for the second consecutive season.

Overall Record: 46-9 Last Week: 1-1 5/11 Thursday vs. #6 North Carolina W, 2-1 (8) 5/12 Friday vs. #2 Duke L, 0-2 Next Week: 5/19 Friday #4 UNC Greensboro 3:00PM (ESPNU) 5/20 Saturday Clemson Regional TBD 5/21 Sunday Clemson Regional TBD

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Ally Miklesh

The graduate outfielder from Stevens Point, WI earned her second hitter-of-the-week award after going 2-for-6 (.333) in two games last week. Miklesh had a double, one run, one RBI, and one walk while scoring the game-winning run in extra innings against North Carolina.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her eighth pitcher-of-the-week award for her performance against North Carolina. In 8.0 innings, Cagle allowed one run on three infield hits with a walk and a season-high 12 strikeouts.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored 3-2 while being outhit .170 (eight hits) to .089 (four hits). On the week, Clemson had a double, four walks, and two HBPs against 15 strikeouts. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.00 ERA, allowing three runs (two earned) in 14.0 innings with one walk and 16 strikeouts Clemson fielded at a .982 clip, committing one error in 56 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson hosts the Clemson Regional for the second straight season. #2-seed Auburn returns for the second straight year after Clemson won a 1-0 game last season. #3-seed Cal State-Fullerton makes their first appearance at McWhorter Stadium. #4-seed UNC Greensboro dropped two games to the Tigers earlier this season at McWhorter as Clemson leads the all-time series 2-1.