Is Brownell getting more nervous about Hall's return?

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – Brad Brownell is certainly proud of the two Tigers who are representing Clemson’s basketball program at the NBA Draft Combine, which got underway Monday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Brownell on Monday at the ACC spring meetings, and the Tigers’ head coach spoke about PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson, both of whom were invited to this week’s combine after strong showings at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp this past weekend.

Hall, a third-team All-ACC selection last season, is finally completely healthy again after playing through a fractured foot during his sophomore season before suffering a dislocated kneecap last summer. He missed the Tigers’ first couple of games last season recovering from the latter before returning to average 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over 33 games (27 starts) while shooting a career-best 53.5% from the field last season.

Tyson, meanwhile, capped his five-year career at Clemson by earning first-team all-conference honors last season, helping Clemson to 23 overall wins and a third-place finish in the conference. He racked up more than 1,100 career points scored over 140 games. Last season, Tyson tied Hall for the team lead in scoring (15.3 points per game) and led the Tigers in rebounding (9.6) while helping the Tigers reel off a program-record 14 ACC wins during the regular season.

“Really proud of them,” Brownell told TCI regarding Hall and Tyson’s combine invites. “The guys have been working tirelessly this spring, and both guys have made tremendous progress. It’s really the first time PJ’s been 100 percent healthy. So, I knew that he would play well and I thought he would really show, and he’s done that.

“And then Hunter’s just been on a mission. I mean, he’s just been on a mission all year, and it’s continued to the Portsmouth Invitational where he played well and then got hurt a little bit, and then I thought he played pretty solid – not his best – but pretty solid. But he’s being recognized because of his toughness and his shooting and his length. So, just super proud of those kids because of how much time, energy and effort they’ve put in this spring. It’s been a lot.”

While Tyson’s playing days at Clemson are over, Hall is still weighing whether to return to Clemson for his senior season or turn pro.

Hall opted shortly after last season to declare for the NBA Draft, but because he did so without hiring an agent, he kept his college eligibility intact and can return to Clemson if that’s what he wants to do.

With Hall getting invited to the combine, Brownell admitted that it’s making him more nervous about Hall’s decision on whether or not to come back to Tiger Town.

“Yeah, a little bit, certainly,” Brownell said. “We wish him the best, and he’s got to do what he thinks is right. We’ll give our input when necessary, but these are really good experiences for him.”

Should Hall decide to return to Clemson, Brownell believes the star big man will have a “monster year.”

“I think he’s in the best shape of his life, he’s more mature, he’s in a good position mentally and he’s going to have an incredible offseason, and he really hasn’t had an offseason like this to develop his game,” Brownell said. “So, we’ll just have to wait and see. But I’m happy that he’s getting these opportunities, and these opportunities are going to make him better.”