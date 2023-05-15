Men’s Golf Sits in Eighth Following First Round of Salem Regional

Clemson men’s golf finished the first round of the Salem Regional with a 282-team score – six-under-par. The Tigers sit in eighth after the opening round at The Cliffs of Keowee Falls.

“We did a lot of good stuff today making 27 birdies, but we made some unforced errors that kept us from playing great,” said Head Coach Jordan Byrd. “Two more days and two more opportunities to play great. Our best golf is ahead of us.”

Andrew Swanson led the Tiger charge at five-under-par, shooting a 67 and finishing the opening round tied for eighth overall individually. Swanson’s short game was on display, leading to multiple birdie chances and he took advantage. He finished three under with four birdies on the front nine and two under with three birdies on the back.

Kian Rose also performed well for the Tigers on Monday, carding a 68 and finishing four-under-par and tied for 13th overall. Rose finished with six birdies overall on the day.

The Tigers finished strong on the last four holes, carding eight birdies in that stretch to finish the round strong.

Zack Gordon finished one-under on the back nine finish even for the round and shoot a 72. Jonathan Nielsen and Thomas Higgins each shot a 75.

Clemson will play tomorrow in a grouping with Texas A&M and Furman. They will have the same tee time and will begin at 8:55 a.m. off of the No. 1 hole.