Post-spring inventory: Placekicker

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker, safety and cornerback positions, placekicker is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed April 30. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Robert Gunn III, Aidan Swanson (punter or placekicker), Quinn Castner, Hogan Morton

Who’s leaving?

Liam Boyd

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

The competition to become B.T. Potter’s successor became clearer in the spring with Gunn and Boyd emerging as the top two candidates. And with Boyd, who connected on a 51-yard field goal during the spring game, electing to transfer following the spring, it was a clear indication that all signs pointed to Gunn as the Tigers’ placekicker next season.

It makes sense considering Gunn is the only full-time scholarship placekicker on the roster heading into the summer. A member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, Gunn tore his ACL during his senior season in high school before using a redshirt year last season to help him get to full strength. Swanson, Clemson’s primary punter, would likely be used in this role in an emergency only while Castner and Morton are walk-ons, so it would be a surprise if anyone other than Gunn, who’s capable of converting from 50-plus yards, is handling field goals for the Tigers come the fall.