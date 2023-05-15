The Newcomer Files: Markus Dixon

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings and Tyler Brown. Next up is Markus Dixon.

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Archbishop Wood (Pennsylvania) High

The skinny: Clemson’s recent trend of plucking recruits out of Philadelphia (Keith Maguire, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.) continued with Dixon, who played his prep ball in the City of Brotherly Love. Dixon played a little bit of everything in high school but spent most of his time offensively at tight end and receiver. A tall target in the passing game, Dixon caught 14 passes for nearly 300 yards and three scores in eight games as a senior.

Jake Briningstool is set to move from TE2 to TE1 following Davis Allen’s departure, but there’s still plenty of competition for playing time at the position. Sage Ennis and Josh Sapp are back on the depth chart, and fellow newcomer Olsen Patt Henry will add to the depth once he arrives on campus with Dixon this summer. Dixon’s versatility to play in line or split out in the slot is a plus in terms of how first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley could use him, but blocking as well as Dixon’s ability to grasp the playbook will also contribute to whether or not he will be able to contribute offensively in year one. Things are always an injury or two away from changing, but a special-teams role or a redshirt season seem like the most likely scenarios for Dixon this fall.