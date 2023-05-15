Time change for Tuesday's baseball game

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Tuesday evening, the USC Upstate vs. Clemson game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday is now scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on ACC Network Extra.
Two Tigers earn NBA Combine invites
Every year after the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, a select few draft-eligible athletes are chosen to participate in the NBA Combine. Among the eight invitees this year, Tiger forwards PJ Hall and Hunter (…)
Clemson makes big jump in latest D1Baseball Rankings
Clemson wasn’t in the D1Baseball rankings a couple of weeks ago, but that changed after a sweep of Louisville, and the Tigers jumped into the top 25 last week at No. 16. Clemson (35-17, 17-10 ACC) made (…)
Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 13
No. 16 Clemson (46-9) split a pair of games in the ACC Softball Championship last week. This weekend the Tigers are back in McWhorter Stadium hosting a regional for the second consecutive season. (…)
The Newcomer Files: Markus Dixon
Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the (…)
Cadden Joins Staff of The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider announced Monday the hiring of DJ Cadden as a fulltime writer covering recruiting and the Clemson beat. “I am happy to announce that DJ is joining the staff at The Clemson (…)
Burnett Joins The Clemson Insider Staff
The Clemson Insider announced Monday the hiring of Cameron Burnett as a full time writer covering recruiting and the Clemson beat. “I am happy to announce that Cameron is joining the staff at The Clemson (…)
Rittman, Logoleo, Jacobsen react to Clemson hosting
For the second year in a row Clemson will be hosting a softball regional at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers got the good news Sunday night. Following the selection TCI caught up with head coach John (…)
Clemson learns softball regional destination
Sunday night Clemson learned where they will play in the NCAA Softball regional. For the second year in a row the Tigers will host a regional. Clemson will face UNC Greensboro at Friday 3:00 PM in the (…)
Clemson sweeps Virginia Tech
No. 10 Clemson scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good in its 9-6 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their (…)
Clemson Softball: Postseason Projection
With the NCAA Softball Championship field being announced at 7:00PM tonight, we take a final look at a projected field. Unfortunately in these projections, we do not have Clemson listed as a host as we (…)