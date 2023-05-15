Time change for Tuesday's baseball game

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Tuesday evening, the USC Upstate vs. Clemson game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday is now scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on ACC Network Extra.

