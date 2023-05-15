Two Tigers earn NBA Combine invites

By May 15, 2023 11:52 am

Every year after the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, a select few draft-eligible athletes are chosen to participate in the NBA Combine.

Among the eight invitees this year, Tiger forwards PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson were both selected to participate in the combine.

Tyson averaged 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting over 40% from three-point range, good enough for an All-ACC first-team selection. He shot well enough to earn a tie for first in the star shooting drill on Sunday.

The invite could prove particularly important for Hall, who has retained his college eligibility up to this point by not hiring an agent.

The 6-foot-10 power forward averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, one assist and virtually one block per game as a junior. His efforts were good enough for a third-team All-ACC selection.

At this point, Hall has yet to make a decision on the future of his playing career.

