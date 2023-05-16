Amick Leads Clemson Past USC Upstate 12-2

Clemson, SC — Clemson scored multiple runs in five different innings to run-rule USC Upstate 12-2 on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who finished 12-2 in midweek games, improved to 36-17 on the season while the Spartans fell to 34-19 as the two teams split the season series.

Clemson started the scoring early as they plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Ingle started things off with a one-out double before coming in to score on a single by Will Taylor. After a Caden Grice single put runners on the corners, Billy Amick drove in the second run with a sac fly.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the third inning. Ingle worked a one-out walk to start things again and moved up to third on another Taylor single. After Taylor stole second, Amick drove both runners in with a single up the middle for a 4-0 lead.

USC Upstate cut into the lead in the fourth as they turned a leadoff double into a run to make it 4-1. But Clemson answered back in the fifth with some insurance runs. Cam Cannarella drew a leadoff walk and stole second before Taylor worked a one-out walk. Amick continued his white-hot hitting with a two-run double before coming into score on a RBI single by Riley Bertram for a 7-1 lead.

The Spartans added a single run on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, but again the Tigers answered. Amick was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Bertram walked on four pitches to set up a three-run, opposite-field homer for Benjamin Blackwell to make it 10-2.

Clemson capped off the game with a two-run eighth inning. Nathan Hall and Jack Crighton started the inning off with consecutive singles before Tyler Corbitt plated Hall on a RBI single. Crighton came in on a wild pitch to make it 12-2 and finish off the run-rule win.

Tiger starter Joe Allen (3-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings with two hits in a planned short start. Spartan starter Chase Matheny (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in 1.0 innings.

Clemson finished the game with 13 hits, with two each by Ingle, Taylor and Amick, while USC Upstate tallied six hits in the contest.

The Tigers return to action on Thursday at 6:00PM as they welcome North Carolina to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the final ACC series of the season.

