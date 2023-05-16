Clemson Softball Regional: Team & Postseason Overviews

In this Clemson Regional preview, TCI takes a quick look at the four teams in the field from both a statistical comparison and a quick NCAA Tournament history.
|Clemson Regional Overview
|Clemson
|Auburn
|CS-Fullerton
|UNCG
|Average
|.313
|.276
|.254
|.247
|Runs/Game
|6.0
|5.3
|3.6
|5.2
|2B/3B/HR
|81/5/70
|60/8/62
|44/9/23
|74/5/68
|BB/HBP/K
|206/32/232
|190/25/285
|145/29/248
|261/28/251
|Stolen Bases
|96-116
|84-99
|59-78
|14-17
|ERA
|1.33
|2.14
|1.63
|2.94
|Opp BA
|.197
|.199
|.206
|.253
|BB/HBP/K
|71/14/300
|85/20/453
|125/31/351
|118/36/236
|Fielding %
|.982
|.975
|.972
|.960
|Errors
|28
|35
|42
|66
|#1-Seed Clemson Tigers
|Record:
|46-9 (18-6; 3rd ACC)
|Home Record:
|25-3
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|2 (0 titles/0 WCWS/1 Super)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|5-4 (.556)
|All-Time Record vs. Auburn
|1-0 (Home: 1-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Fullerton
|0-0 (Home: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. UNCG
|2-1 (Home: 2-0)
|#2-Seed Auburn Tigers
|Record:
|40-17 (15-9, 3rd SEC)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 8-7/Neutral: 6-6
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|17 (0 titles/2 WCWS/3 Supers)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|33-35 (.485)
|All-Time Record vs. Clemson
|0-1 (Road: 0-1)
|All-Time Record vs. Fullerton
|1-2 (Neutral: 0-1)
|All-Time Record vs. UNCG
|0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)
|#3-Seed Cal State Fullerton Titans
|Record:
|33-19 (20-7, 2nd Big West)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 8-5/Neutral: 7-4
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|30 (1 title/6 WCWS/1 Super)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|64-60 (.516)
|All-Time Record vs. Clemson
|0-0 (Road: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Auburn
|2-1 (Neutral: 1-0)
|All-Time Record vs. UNCG
|0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)
|#4-Seed UNCG Spartans
|Record:
|37-20 (13-4, 1st SoCon)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 9-9/Neutral: 6-2
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|3 (0 titles/0 WCWS/0 Super)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|0-6 (.000)
|All-Time Record vs. Clemson
|1-2 (Road: 0-2)
|All-Time Record vs. Auburn
|0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Fullerton
|0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)
