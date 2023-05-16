Clemson Softball Regional: Team & Postseason Overviews

In this Clemson Regional preview, TCI takes a quick look at the four teams in the field from both a statistical comparison and a quick NCAA Tournament history.

Clemson Regional Overview
Clemson Auburn CS-Fullerton UNCG
Average .313 .276 .254 .247
Runs/Game 6.0 5.3 3.6 5.2
2B/3B/HR 81/5/70 60/8/62 44/9/23 74/5/68
BB/HBP/K 206/32/232 190/25/285 145/29/248 261/28/251
Stolen Bases 96-116 84-99 59-78 14-17
ERA 1.33 2.14 1.63 2.94
Opp BA .197 .199 .206 .253
BB/HBP/K 71/14/300 85/20/453 125/31/351 118/36/236
Fielding % .982 .975 .972 .960
Errors 28 35 42 66

 

#1-Seed Clemson Tigers
Record: 46-9 (18-6; 3rd ACC)
Home Record: 25-3
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 2 (0 titles/0 WCWS/1 Super)
All-Time NCAA Record: 5-4 (.556)
All-Time Record vs. Auburn 1-0 (Home: 1-0)
All-Time Record vs. Fullerton 0-0 (Home: 0-0)
All-Time Record vs. UNCG 2-1 (Home: 2-0)

 

#2-Seed Auburn Tigers
Record: 40-17 (15-9, 3rd SEC)
Road/Neutral Record: Road: 8-7/Neutral: 6-6
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 17 (0 titles/2 WCWS/3 Supers)
All-Time NCAA Record: 33-35 (.485)
All-Time Record vs. Clemson 0-1 (Road: 0-1)
All-Time Record vs. Fullerton 1-2 (Neutral: 0-1)
All-Time Record vs. UNCG 0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)

 

#3-Seed Cal State Fullerton Titans
Record: 33-19 (20-7, 2nd Big West)
Road/Neutral Record: Road: 8-5/Neutral: 7-4
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 30 (1 title/6 WCWS/1 Super)
All-Time NCAA Record: 64-60 (.516)
All-Time Record vs. Clemson 0-0 (Road: 0-0)
All-Time Record vs. Auburn 2-1 (Neutral: 1-0)
All-Time Record vs. UNCG 0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)

 

#4-Seed UNCG Spartans
Record: 37-20 (13-4, 1st SoCon)
Road/Neutral Record: Road: 9-9/Neutral: 6-2
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 3 (0 titles/0 WCWS/0 Super)
All-Time NCAA Record: 0-6 (.000)
All-Time Record vs. Clemson 1-2 (Road: 0-2)
All-Time Record vs. Auburn 0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)
All-Time Record vs. Fullerton 0-0 (Neutral: 0-0)

