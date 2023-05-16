Former Clemson DL agrees to rookie contract terms

Bryan Bresee has made things official with his NFL team.

The former Clemson defensive tackle has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a contract.

Bresee, the Saints’ first-round pick (29th overall) in this year’s draft, has agreed to his four-year deal with the team. Per multiple reports, he will collect more than $12.263 million over the span of his contract, with the Saints having a fifth-year option.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pounder finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts).

The Saints have agreed to terms with first round DT Bryan Bresee on his 4-year, $12,263,552 contract with a 5th year team option. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2023

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

