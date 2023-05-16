Lawrence reflects on legendary highlight from his Clemson career

Trevor Lawrence recently reflected on a legendary highlight from his college career at Clemson.

On The Journey with former Clemson teammate Darien Rencher, Lawrence looked back on the game-changing, 67-yard touchdown run that he had against Ohio State late in the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019.

That incredible run by Lawrence came just one Clemson possession after he went down with an injury due to a targeting foul on defensive back Shaun Wade in the second quarter, which kept the Tigers’ first touchdown drive going when the Buckeyes led 16-0.

Lawrence thinks Ohio State fans believe he faked that injury to draw the targeting call against Wade.

“People still, it’s funny, people think I like – probably just Ohio State fans – they think I like faked that injury to get the targeting,” Lawrence said. “Like dude, I thought I broke my collarbone.”

Shortly after the targeting call, Travis Etienne’s 8-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left in the first half put Clemson on the scoreboard, and then Lawrence’s epic touchdown run on the Tigers’ next possession with 1:10 left before halftime made the score 16-14 going into the break.

Of course, Clemson would go on to overcome what was a 16-0 deficit midway through the second quarter, ultimately winning 29-23 to advance to the national championship game against LSU.

“Yeah, no, that was definitely a key moment, for myself but for our team, and that kind of like turned the game around,” Lawrence said of his touchdown run.

Lawrence rushed for 107 yards in that game, the lone 100-yard rushing game of his college/NFL career.

“That was my first and only game I think I’ve rushed for over 100 yards,” he said.

Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) TD run VS Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) in the 2019 CFP was legendary: pic.twitter.com/PKUGb8mWfD — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) May 16, 2023

