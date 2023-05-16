Post-spring inventory: Punter

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker, safety, cornerback and kicker positions, last up is punter.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed April 30. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Aidan Swanson, Jack Smith, Brodey Conn

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

Clemson has its incumbent back at punter in Swanson, who will look to build on his first season as a starter in which he averaged 42.3 yards per punt. Smith, a scholarship player in Clemson’s 2022 signing class, enters the summer No. 2 on the depth chart coming off a redshirt season. Smith punted once last season for 47 yards.

The Tigers didn’t sign any specialists as part of their most recent recruiting class. Conn, the son of assistant coach Mickey Conn, is a walk-on who gives the Tigers some emergency depth at the position should they need it.