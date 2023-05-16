The Newcomer Files: Jarvis Green

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings, Tyler Brown and Markus Dixon. Next up is Jarvis Green.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Dutch Fork High

The skinny: One of the more prolific high school running backs in the state, Green ran for more than 4,600 yards in his prep career before being offered a scholarship by Clemson late in the recruiting process. Green, one of the final prospects to sign with the Tigers in February, also flashed versatility during his high school career, catching 89 passes for more than 1,200 yards and returning kicks. He amassed more than 6,200 all-purpose yards during his high school career.

Green is the second former Dutch Fork star in as many years that the Tigers have landed after making a late push. The odds of Green making the kind of impact in his first season that receiver Antonio Williams did, though, aren’t as high. Clemson has an established 1-2 punch in the backfield in star running back Will Shipley and his sidekick, Phil Mafah. Former walk-on Domonique Thomas was one of the standouts in the spring game, and second-year player Keith Adams Jr. is in a better spot to contribute after redshirting a season ago. There’s even more competition for playing time from Green’s own class in fellow incoming freshman Jay Haynes. Shipley also serves as Clemson’s primary kick returner while Williams returns punts, so Green could be headed for a redshirt year barring mass attrition at the position.

