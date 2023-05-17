Clemson AD Graham Neff Gives Latest as ACC Spring Meetings Conclude

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – The Clemson Insider spoke exclusively with Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff Wednesday morning from the ACC Spring meetings.

A number of topics were covered during the three days of meetings at the Ritz-Carlton but revenue was certainly the biggest.

“Well they have certainly been interesting, probably unlike any others we have had, really candid,” he said. “There has been a lot of news that has come out of it. I am really encouraged by some of the specifics. We have had a lot of the business things at hand, tie-breakers for football, other more governance and more typical competitive discussions, scheduling, soccer scheduling and those types of things. But certainly a lot of the really important focus has been on the right positioning of the league, revenue, growing revenue and ultimately distribution models have certainly been out there for some time, including this meeting a year ago.”

While the discussion of revenue was not a new topic, the urgency and focus were much different this year.

“So we have given a lot of focus and discussion there. Our presidents, the board of presidents are really engaged there. I am encouraged by the prioritization and the progress of those discussions. That is probably the biggest, meaty business item coming out of this and that has received a lot of attention and expectation coming into it. I am really encouraged how those conversations ended,” said Neff.

Neff is confident that Clemson will be in good shape in the future, and he is doing what is needed to make sure that is the case.

“No question,” he said. “Our brand and competitive success across all of the sports. We just won a men’s ACC outdoor track championship and certainly women’s golf. So it is easy to jump to football and that is important to revenue and media agreements. So I couldn’t be more encourage of where Clemson is seen and the value that we drive for our conference and we are going to continue to invest that way. It is just that important to our university and our university has made that very clear at all levels with President Clements and our board. And we are going to continue to invest that way. And we are going to continue to be great partners of the conference that we are in and help drive the success and the value as such.”

As the college landscape continues to change quickly Neff made it clear that Clemson will always do what is best for the Tigers.

“We are going to continue to look out and do what is best for Clemson. That is really important. I think that is very much understood by all members of the ACC individually and I think that there is good alignment on how collectively we can work together to best position the league,” said Neff.