Clemson golf falls in NCAA Regional

May 17, 2023

Clemson was lucky enough to be selected as a host site for the NCAA Golf Championships, giving the Tigers a homefield advantage other teams lacked.

However, the familiarity with The Cliffs at Keowee Falls was not enough for Clemson to advance to the NCAA Golf Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After a frenzied comeback led by back nine 33s from junior Jonathan Nielsen and sophomore Kian Rose, the unranked Tigers found themselves in a playoff with No. 14 Texas A&M.

The teams played five holes apiece in a unique format, with the Aggies edging out a victory with a 2-under performance. The Tigers posted a 1-under score over the stretch and found themselves one stroke from another tie.

Alongside the Aggies, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina and New Mexico advanced to Arizona from the Salem Regional.

