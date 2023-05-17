Clemson golf headed to playoff

56 holes was not enough for the Clemson golf team, which will head to a playoff after the completion of round three.

The host Tigers, currently unranked, will take on the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies in a five-hole playoff after the completion of round three on Wednesday. A weather delay has also thrown a kink in the playoff scheduling.

The playoff will span a total of five holes, 14 through 18, and one player from each team will play concurrently. The best score relative to par, which will be 22 over the course of the five holes, will advance to the NCAA Finals in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Two back nine 33s from junior Jonathan Nielsen and sophomore Kian Rose led a feverish comeback for the Tigers. Breakout star Sam Bennett fired a back nine 31, including a birdie on hole No. 18 to put the Aggies in the playoff.

Finishing bogeys from two Georgia Southern golfers, Wilson Andress and Mason Williams, allowed both teams to overtake the Eagles for a chance to advance.