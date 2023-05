Clemson Softball Regional: Get To Know The Teams

As Clemson prepares to host regional play this weekend at McWhorter Stadium, TCI wanted to provide fans a more in-depth look into each team playing in the Clemson Regional. We break down the top statistical leaders from each team below:

#1-Seed Clemson Tigers Record: 46-9 (18-6; 3rd ACC) Home Record: 25-3 Head Coach: John Rittman (4th season at Clemson; 22nd overall) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .457 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) RBI: 53 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Doubles: 14 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Home Runs: 18 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Walks: 30 (#7 McKenzie Clark – JR) Stolen Bases: 19 (#6 Julia Bomhardt – SR) ERA: 1.06 (#2 Brooke McCubbin – SO) Appearances: 33 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Wins: 23 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Saves: 3 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Innings: 169.0 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR) Strikeouts: 177 (#72 Valerie Cagle – *JR)

#2-Seed Auburn Tigers Record: 40-17 (15-9, 3rd SEC) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 8-7/Neutral: 6-6 Head Coach: Mickey Dean (6th season at Auburn; 17th overall) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .336 (#13 Nelia Peralta – SO) RBI: 40 (#5 Lindsey Garcia – SR/#77 Bri Ellis – SO) Doubles: 9 (#16 KK McCrary – JR) Home Runs: 12 (#77 Bri Ellis – SO) Walks: 40 (#13 Nelia Peralta – SO) Stolen Bases: 16 (#20 Abbey Smith – SO) ERA: 1.10 (#9 Maddie Penta – JR) Appearances: 39 (#9 Maddie Penta – JR) Wins: 25 (#9 Maddie Penta – JR) Saves: 3 (#9 Maddie Penta – JR) Innings: 203.1 (#9 Maddie Penta – JR) Strikeouts: 287 (#9 Maddie Penta – JR)

#3-Seed Cal State Fullerton Titans Record: 33-19 (20-7, 2nd Big West) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 8-5/Neutral: 7-4 Head Coach: Kelly Ford (11th season at Fullerton, 11th overall) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .338 (#7 Megan Delgadillo – *JR) RBI: 28 (#40 Hannah Becerra – JR) Doubles: 8 (#40 Hannah Becerra – JR) Home Runs: 8 (#40 Hannah Becerra – JR) Walks: 32 (#40 Hannah Becerra – JR) Stolen Bases: 13 (#40 Hannah Becerra – JR) ERA: 1.30 (#13 Myka Sutherlin – *SR) Appearances: 34 (#13 Myka Sutherlin – *SR) Wins: 19 (#13 Myka Sutherlin – *SR) Saves: 3 (#24 Raci Miranda – SO) Innings: 188.1 (#13 Myka Sutherlin – *SR) Strikeouts: 227 (#13 Myka Sutherlin – *SR)

#4-Seed UNCG Spartans Record: 37-20 (13-4, 1st SoCon) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 9-9/Neutral: 6-2 Head Coach: Janelle Breneman (11th season at UNCG, 15th overall) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .343 (#27 Jorde Chartrand – SO) RBI: 38 (#5 Jessie Shipley – SO) Doubles: 14 (#2 Delany Cumbie – *SR/#13 Grace Loftin – SO) Home Runs: 11 (#3 Maycin Brown – SR/#5 Jessie Shipley – SO) Walks: 54 (#2 Delany Cumbie – *SR) Stolen Bases: 6 (#10 Brooklynn Maxwell – JR) ERA: 2.35 (#21 Rhyann Jones – FR) Appearances: 31 (#27 Jorde Chartrand – SO) Wins: 12 (#15 Maddie Spell – *SO) Saves: 4 (#27 Jorde Chartrand – SO) Innings: 124.1 (#15 Maddie Spell – *SO) Strikeouts: 82 (#27 Jorde Chartrand – SO)

