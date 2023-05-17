Clemson transfer finds new home in the ACC

A former Clemson football player has found a new college home — and he’s staying in the same conference.

Former Tiger kicker Liam Boyd revealed via social media that he has committed to transfer to fellow ACC school North Carolina.

Boyd announced at the beginning of this month that he had decided to enter the transfer portal.

“I am forever grateful to Coach (Dabo) Swinney and Coach (Bill) Spiers for giving me the opportunity to play for Clemson,” Boyd wrote in a social media post May 1. “I want to thank the Clemson football coaches, staff and my teammates for supporting me on my journey. After a lot of thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Boyd joined Clemson as a walk-on in the summer of 2022. Last season, the Asheville, N.C., native did not appear in game action while redshirting.

Boyd, who made a 51-yard field goal in the spring game, had been competing with fellow redshirt freshman Robert Gunn III for Clemson’s starting kicker job.

Before coming to Clemson, Boyd lettered at Asheville High School and also spent time at IMG Academy in 2021. He was a soccer player who gave football a try following the COVID-19 pandemic.

