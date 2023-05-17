Former Clemson assistant discusses transfer addition of former Tiger

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – A former Clemson coach is happy to have a former Tiger cornerback on his team’s roster.

Earlier this month, Malcolm Greene announced that he would be transferring to Virginia, where he will of course be playing for former Clemson assistant and current Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott.

It’s an ideal landing spot for Greene, who entered the transfer portal in April in order to pursue a starting position elsewhere. It’s a homecoming for Greene, a native of Richmond, Va. And along with suiting up for Elliott, Greene will get to team up with his younger brother Miles Greene, an incoming freshman defensive lineman who will enroll at UVA this summer ahead of the 2023 season.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Elliott at the ACC spring meetings Tuesday, and he discussed the UVA program’s pickup of Malcolm, who spent the last three seasons playing for Clemson and earned his degree in marketing in December 2022.

“Just excited to have an opportunity for he and his brother to be able to play together,” said Elliott, who’s entering his second season at UVA following an 11-year tenure at Clemson. “He’s back home in his home state, and obviously a guy that I was a big fan of from the day he showed up – not just for school, but when he came on his official visit. He was in a coat and tie, something that I hadn’t seen before. He already had his AA degree before he showed up on campus.

“So, just a ton of substance to the young man, and then you watch him go out there and he plays with unbelievable passion and toughness. So, I’m excited for him to have an opportunity to come in and help us as we move the program forward with just the love of football, the love of competition, the love of team that he’s going to bring to our locker room to help our guys continue to heal (from the 2022 University of Virginia shooting tragedy) as they move forward.”

Greene recorded 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 473 snaps over 29 games (five starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder posted nine tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and an interception in 95 defensive snaps over seven games (two starts) during a 2022 season that was cut short due to injury.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

