The Newcomer Files: Jay Haynes

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings, Tyler Brown, Markus Dixon, Jarvis Green and Ronan Hanafin. Next up is Jay Haynes.

Position: Running back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Handley (Alabama) High

The skinny: Haynes produced some eye-popping numbers playing in Alabama’s 4A classification during his prep career. He rushed for more than 2,600 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior and senior at Handley, averaging more than 10 yards per carry during those two seasons. He rushed for nearly 1,900 yards alone as a senior, averaging 10.7 yards per tote last year. His biggest highlight was a 476-yard game, the second-most rushing yards in a single game in Alabama high school history.

The backfield at Haynes’ new school is crowded, though. Clemson has an established 1-2 punch in the backfield in star running back Will Shipley and his sidekick, Phil Mafah. Former walk-on Domonique Thomas was one of the standouts in the spring game, and second-year player Keith Adams Jr. is in a better spot to contribute after redshirting a season ago. There’s even more competition for playing time from Haynes’ own class in fellow incoming freshman Jarvis Green. Haynes will get his shot to try to carve out a role in year one when preseason camp rolls around, but he could be headed for a redshirt year barring mass attrition at the position.

Photo credit: The Montgomery Advertiser/USA TODAY Network