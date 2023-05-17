Top Pennsylvania QB prospect: Clemson ‘a special place’

Clemson played host to a highly touted quarterback prospect from Pennsylvania this spring, and he will be back on campus again next month in hopes of making a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, Pa.) four-star Stone Saunders, a sought-after signal-caller in the 2025 class, is set to camp at Clemson on June 1.

“I want to show them I’ll throw and compete,” Saunders told The Clemson Insider. “Some guys don’t want to throw at camps, but I will. And I want to show them I’m the type of QB they want wearing their uniform and representing them.”

According to Rivals, Saunders is a top-150 national prospect (No. 145), the country’s No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for his class.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound rising junior, who holds two dozen scholarship offers, has been staying in touch with Clemson since he was most recently on campus for an unofficial visit in late March.

“Really nothing new other than just building the relationships,” he said of what he’s been hearing from the Tigers.

Saunders also visited Clemson for the Louisville game last November, what was his first-ever trip to Tiger Town.

Reflecting on his multiple experiences at Clemson, Saunders pointed to the coaching staff as what stands out the most to him.

“It’s still the coaches for me first,” he said. “It’s a special place because of the culture they’ve built and who they are as leaders. And it’s a great football school and town that’s supportive of the program.”

Along with camping at Clemson next month, Saunders plans to return for another game this upcoming season as he continues going through the recruiting process with the Tigers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on June 1 and throwing and going to another game in the fall!” he said. “The process is still continuing to build and it’s exciting.”

Duke gave Saunders his most recent offer last month, joining schools such as Kentucky, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia, Colorado and others on his lengthy offer list.

Saunders was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year after leading Bishop McDevitt to a 13-1 record and the Class 4A state championship last season. He threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns, including a championship game-record five TD throws in McDevitt’s 41-18 win over Aliquippa High to capture the title.

