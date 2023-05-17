Watch: The moment a former Clemson star found out that he's a Hall of Famer

Earlier this month, it was announced that 11 former Clemson student-athletes and coaches will be inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame this fall, including DeAndre McDaniel — an All-America safety in 2009 and 2010.

This week, Clemson Football shared a cool video of the moment, prior to the public announcement, that McDaniel found out he is going to be inducted into the Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame.

During a team meeting, Dabo Swinney showed highlights of McDaniel and then surprised him with the huge news.

“I’ve watched him from a young junior in high school who don’t know what he don’t know, to now. He’s a great father, he’s a great husband, he’s a great man, and it is so cool to see,” Swinney said. “And now, he’s got this great career ahead of him. I mean that’s what a Hall of Famer looks like. So I want to announce today congratulations to DeAndre McDaniel, you’re going into the Clemson Hall of Fame.”

McDaniel is the only player in Clemson history with at least 15 interceptions and 15 tackles for loss. He is in his eighth season on staff with the football program and his first as Clemson’s senior defensive assistant.

Check out the great video from Clemson Football of Swinney’s surprise for McDaniel, his reaction and what he had to say after learning that he’s now a Clemson Hall of Famer:

Prior to the public announcement, this is the moment @dmcdani2 found out his is going to be inducted into the Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame. 🧡 https://t.co/C8M3c9av0U pic.twitter.com/bJ8bsac1cL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 17, 2023

