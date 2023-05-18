Clemson Baseball: Postseason Outlook

Heading into the last weekend of the regular season, #7 Clemson has positioned themselves well for both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments thanks to their recent hot streak over the past month. TCI takes a look at the prospects for both the ACC Baseball Championship and the hosting situation in the NCAA Tournament for the Tigers.

With the two division winners receiving the top two seeds, Clemson is currently in third place for the Championship and have guaranteed themselves a top-six seed in the field (top 5 with a single win over North Carolina). Pool A, which will be headlined by Wake Forest, features the #1, #8, and #12 seeds. Pool B, which will be headlined by the Coastal Division winner, features the #2, #7, and #11 seeds. Pool C will have the #3, #6, and #10 seeds while Pool D will have the #4, #5, and #9 seeds. Given the tiebreaking procedures with the pool format, the Tigers need to ensure a top-four finish as those teams advance if all three teams finish in a 1-1 tie. Below, we take a glance at the standings and each team’s last conference series:

Seed Team Record Win % This Weekend 1 Wake Forest 20-6 .769 Virginia Tech 2 Virginia 16-11 .593 @ Georgia Tech 3 Clemson 17-10 .630 North Carolina 4 Miami (FL) 16-11 .593 Duke 5 Duke 15-11 .577 @ Miami (FL) 6 North Carolina 14-11 .560 @ Clemson 7 Boston College 14-13 .519 Notre Dame 8 Notre Dame 14-13 .519 @ Boston College 9 Georgia Tech 12-15 .444 Virginia 10 Virginia Tech 11-15 .423 @ Wake Forest 11 Pittsburgh 10-14 .417 @ NC State 12 NC State 10-16 .385 Pittsburgh 13 Louisville 9-18 .333 Florida State 14 Florida State 7-20 .259 Louisville

Following the ACC Baseball Championship, the ACC is also positioned to be well respected in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Wake Forest, Clemson, Virginia, Miami (FL), Duke, Boston College, and North Carolina appear to be locks for the tournament field. Notre Dame is in the field for now as well while both Georgia Tech and NC State have some work to do to get into the field. Historically, ACC teams need to have a .500 conference record to make the NCAA Tournament while most ACC hosts usually hit the 17-win mark in conference play.

Speaking of the NCAA Tournament, both D1Baseball and Baseball America have the Tigers hosting in their most recent regional projections from May 17th. D1Baseball has Clemson as the #7 national seed and matched with the Kentucky Duke Regional for Super Regional play. Other teams in the Clemson Regional are Campbell (40-11), Texas Tech (35-18), and Davidson (29-19). Baseball America has the Tigers as the #6 national seed and also matched with the Kentucky Regional for Super Regional play. Other teams in the Clemson Regional are Campbell, Oklahoma (29-22), and Air Force (25-27).

While Clemson appears safely in the hosting group, the Tigers look to solidify their spot in the top-eight over the weekend which would also put them into position to host a Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Wake Forest, Arkansas, LSU, Florida, and Stanford appear to be locked in for the top-eight while Clemson and West Virginia are right on the edge of being locks. The eighth spot seems to be down to Vanderbilt, Virginia, or Coastal Carolina. With RPIs in the top five, Kentucky and South Carolina should host but could make a run to the top eight with a strong finish to the season. Miami (FL) is the only other team listed as a host in both projections. D1Baseball has Oklahoma State, Duke, and Oregon State listed as other hosts while Baseball America has Boston College, Dallas Baptist, and Indiana State listed as hosts.

With conference tournaments in full swing next week, TCI will look further into hosting scenarios and regional projections next week.