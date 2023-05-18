Good news for Clemson Softball

Clemson head softball coach John Rittman met with the media Thursday to preview the Clemson Regional this weekend.

Rittman gave some good news for the Tigers, saying that they will get sophomore catcher Aby Vieira back on Friday.

Rittman added that Vieira’s return “is going to be a huge boost for our program.”

Vieira has appeared in 34 games this season, making 33 starts. She most recently played on April 11 at South Carolina.

The Mission Viejo, Calif. native holds a .326 average with a .488 slugging percentage and .392 on-base percentage. She has tallied 28 hits, including five doubles and three home runs with 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Clemson softball team is hosting a regional after being selected as one of the 16 host sites for the 2023 postseason. The Tigers were selected as the No. 16 national seed and will host games at McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, when Clemson faces UNC Greensboro in their opening game of the double-elimination regional.

Friday’s game against UNCG is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

