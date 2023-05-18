Shipley has high praise for Klubnik, how he handled last season

Will Shipley is a big fan of Cade Klubnik.

Shipley, Clemson’s star rising junior running back, spoke about Klubnik on the Next Up with Adam Breneman podcast. Shipley had high praise for the Tigers’ QB1, both as a player and person, and the leadership that Klubnik brings to the table.

“He’s special, on and off the field,” Shipley said. “He’s a follower of Christ most importantly, and you see that just by being around him. He just shines, man. He’s a natural leader, and he brings others along with him, which is what makes him such a good leader. He makes you feel good about yourself, and that’s a great thing to have about yourself is to not only bring others along but to put a smile on their face while doing it, and that’s exactly what he does.”

After enrolling at Clemson in January 2022, Klubnik served as DJ Uiagalelei’s backup for the majority of the 2022 season, coming off the bench in relief of Uiagalelei in the Syracuse, Notre Dame and North Carolina games. In the ACC Championship Game victory over the Tar Heels, Klubnik went 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown and added 30 rushing yards with another score en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player and earning his first career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

The former five-star prospect and former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year finished his freshman campaign with 697 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to go with 139 rushing yards and two more scores over 10 games (one start). This year’s season opener against Duke on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) will mark his second career start as a Tiger.

Shipley was asked how Klubnik handled the quarterback situation with Uiagalelei last season and what the dynamic in the locker room was like when there was a QB controversy, if you will, throughout the 2022 campaign.

“I thought we handled it really well as a squad,” Shipley said. “Going into the year, obviously Cade Klubnik, five-star coming in, is a big deal, and DJ not having as much success as we thought he would the year before, there wasn’t much of a competition. DJ did really well in fall camp and did his thing. He earned the job, and Cade was really understanding with it, and you could just tell he wanted to get knowledge and continue to just get better, and that’s exactly what he did.

“When the time came for him to take over, he did, and with all the confidence in the world. He brought a new energy to our team at the end of last year, especially in the ACC Championship, that was just special.”

